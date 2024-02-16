'Form they're in' - Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers prediction as Sky Sports figure makes Blackpool claim
Sky Sports commentator Gary Weaver believes Preston North End will 'fancy their chances' ahead of their Lancashire Derby with Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale on Saturday.
The Lilywhites are on the hunt for a league double over their Lancashire rivals after beating them 2-1 at Ewood Park in December. Liam Lindsay scored a 90th minute winner after Sammie Szmodics had cancelled out Alan Browne's opener.
Weaver has been a long-serving commentator for the broadcaster and has admitted that it is 'strange' that PNE's manager is still trying to win over supporters. He dived in to the make-up of the derby and discussed who Preston's main rival is. "It's a strange one, Preston, because Ryan Lowe is still trying to kind of win over fans there," said Weaver."
"They went through a difficult spell after that great start. It's funny, the make up of this game because some see it as a derby - those who live on the border of Preston and Blackburn. Then there are those who live closer to Blackpool, on the other side of Preston.
"Blackpool will always be the number one, of course, but there is quite a bit of feeling with this game because of the close proximity.
"But yeah, Preston, the form they are in at the moment, will fancy their chances of beating Blackburn I'd imagine."
Weaver's prediction is that Preston North End will defeat Blackburn Rovers by three goals to one (3-1). Their other predictions include wins for; Birmingham City, Leicester City, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town, Leeds United and West Brom.
Preston are on the search for their first league double over Blackburn since the 2018/19 campaign. John Eustace's predecessor Jon Dahl Tomasson failed to win a single game in the three matches he oversaw against PNE. Blackburn have a decent record against Deepdale and are unbeaten in their last three against them at Preston, winning two and drawing one.