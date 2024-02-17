Sammie Szmodics is fouled

Preston North End host Blackburn Rovers in Saturday's Lancashire derby.

There is a new man in the dugout at Ewood Park, where things have not been going too smoothly in recent months. Here, Rovers reporter for the Lancashire Telegraph, Elliott Jackson, gives us the lowdown on all things Blackburn ahead of the clash.

What's the mood like after Jon Dahl Tomasson's departure and - looking in from the outside - a more than chaotic January?

It's certainly not been quiet at Ewood Park in the last month. Jon Dahl Tomasson's exit was an inevitable collision course - things hadn't been right behind the scenes since the summer. There is still a lot of fan frustration after the failure to register Duncan McGuire. That anger is directed at Venky's and Chief Executive Steve Waggott, rather than the players. That said, a run of form of two wins in 13 Championship games has not done them any favours. If they go a couple down early on, things could get angry in the away end.

Do you think the club has made a good appointment in John Eustace? What impression has he made in his short time so far?

I think it's the best they could've hoped for in the circumstances. They needed to stop the bleeding and Eustace is a solid pair of hands who will make them better defensively. I think they will be less expansive and perhaps less exciting, but definitely more solid. The priority was to ensure they do not slip any further and get dragged right into he relegation mire and I think Eustace will ensure that.

Has he spoken about making any clear changes to how Rovers were under Tomasson?

Rovers have been noticeably more direct in the last two matches, compared to the expansive, possession-heavy style under Tomasson. It was very effective against Stoke but they really struggled on the ball at Birmingham. Eustace made a point in his pre-match presser of insisting he still wants them to play good football, but also be tighter at the back and more competitive.

Is Sammie Szmodics the main danger man still or anyone else to be wary of?

Yeah, he's the Championship's top-scorer and deserves to be singled out as the main focal point. Tyrhys Dolan has looked bright since returning from injury and scored twice last weekend. Sam Gallagher doesn't always get the goals but he's a workhorse up front too.

Who's missing for Blackburn? Is there anyone back in contention?

John Buckley and Scott Wharton will be back in the squad after illness. Joe Rankin-Costello misses out with a jarred knee whilst Hayden Carter and Harry Pickering are longer-term absentees with hamstring complaints.

Score prediction?