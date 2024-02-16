Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers injury and team news - six out and two doubts

Preston North End renew their rivalry in the Lancashire derby as they host Blackburn Rovers at Deepdale in the EFL Championship.

The Lilywhites are in good spirits after defeating Middlesbrough at home in midweek. Emil Riis scored his second goal in as many games as he restored PNE's lead after Finn Azaz had cancelled out Liam Millar's opener. North End with the victory moved up to ninth and are outside of the play-offs on the virtue of goal difference.

A win coupled with results going in their favour could see them return to the top six after spending the last few months out of play-off contention, amid a slump in form. Ryan Lowe's side are now on a three-game winning run, hitting form at the right time.

Rovers enter the match on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City. John Eustace took charge of his first official game and lost to his former club - meaning he and his players are now looking to bounce back at Deepdale. Blackburn's away form isn't the greatest - they've now lost their last six away matches.

North End go into the game with the bragging rights, after defeating Blackburn 2-1 in November - at Ewood Park. Jon Dahl Tomasson in charge back then; he failed to win in any of his Lancashire Derby matches against PNE. Preston haven't claimed a league double over Blackburn since the 2018/19 campaign, but Saturday presents the chance to do so again.

Both clubs had some bumps and bruises leading in to the game, with Andrew Hughes forced off in the win against Boro. Blackburn had a few players missing on Tuesday because of illness but they could return to the fold. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the derby match in Preston on Saturday.

Brad Potts - out Set for a spell on the sidelines. Picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 win against Cardiff City last weekend.

Brad Potts - out (continued) "He is going to be a few weeks, Pottsy," said Lowe on February 14. "It's the bottom of his hamstring, but we are going to take it week-by-week. I think the international break, four weeks off is that? "He is definitely going to miss the next four games I think, Pottsy, which is a bit of a blow."

Joe Rankin-Costello - out Injured his knee in the midweek defeat to Birmingham City.