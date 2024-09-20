They barely played each other for 15 years, but Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers has been the modern day Lancashire derby.

For eight of the last nine Championship seasons, the Lilywhites have locked horns with the Ewood Park club. PNE have triumphed in eight of those, with four draws and the same number of Rovers wins. Now, it’s time for Paul Heckingbottom’s first taste of the derby.

John Eustace’s came back in February, when North End battled back from 0-2 down to share the spoils on home soil. There have been some memorable Deepdale encounters over the years for Preston. From Tom Barkhuizen’s brilliance to Callum Robinson’s cracker, here are some of the best match snaps.