Preston North End vs Birmingham City: Starting XIs and team news confirmed

Team news is in for Tuesday night’s clash at Deepdale

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes against Birmingham City.

Odel Offiah makes his first league start for the Lilywhites, while Ali McCann, Daniel Jebbison and Michael Smith come into the starting XI. Dropping to the bench are Thierry Small, Alfie Devine, Lewis Dobbin and Milutin Osmajic - all of whom are subs.

Blues boss Chris Davies makes three changes with Tommy Doyle, Lewis Koumas and Phil Neumann replacing Ryan Leonard and Demarai Gray, as well as suspended defender Jack Robinson. There was then a late change to the visitors XI with Patrick Roberts dropping out for Bright Osayi-Samuel. Brought on to the bench was Daniel Isichei.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Offiah, Vukcevic, Whiteman (c), McCann, Armstrong, Jebbison, Smith. PNE subs: Walton, Lindsay, Carroll, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Small, Devine, Dobbin, Osmajic.

Birmingham City starting XI: Beadle; Tomoki, Klarer (c), Neumann, Cochrane, Doyle, Paik, Osayi-Samuel, Anderson, Koumas, Stansfield. Birmingham City subs: Allsop, Isichei, Sampstead, Cashin, Leonard, Kanya, Gray, Kyogo, Dykes.

