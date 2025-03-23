The 32 players to play for Preston North End and Aston Villa - from inspired loan signings to cut-price gems

By George Hodgson
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 12:24 BST

The two clubs face off in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this month

A total of 32 players have represented both Preston North End and Aston Villa...

Sunday, 30 March sees the two founder members of the Football League contest at Deepdale, for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

It’s set to be a bumper occasion in Lancashire with it the first time for 59 years North End have reached the last eight of the competition - tickets are completely sold out.

He is having a terrific season on an individual note, on loan at PNE from the Premier League side. Sadly, he won't be able to play in the quarter-final.

1. Kaine Kesler-Hayden

He is having a terrific season on an individual note, on loan at PNE from the Premier League side. Sadly, he won't be able to play in the quarter-final. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

A big fan favourite during his time at Preston North End. Robinson came through the ranks at Villa and had two loan spells at Deepdale before joining permanently.

2. Callum Robinson

A big fan favourite during his time at Preston North End. Robinson came through the ranks at Villa and had two loan spells at Deepdale before joining permanently. | CameraSport - Mick Walker

A similar story to Robinson, except he was signed permanently straight away and helped push PNE to promotion from League One. Left the club in the summer of 2023 after eight great years.

3. Daniel Johnson

A similar story to Robinson, except he was signed permanently straight away and helped push PNE to promotion from League One. Left the club in the summer of 2023 after eight great years. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

The Welshman scored a bagful of goals for PNE in the 60s, with more than 120 appearances made. He joined Villa from Preston and joined the 100 club there as well.

4. Brian Godfrey

The Welshman scored a bagful of goals for PNE in the 60s, with more than 120 appearances made. He joined Villa from Preston and joined the 100 club there as well. | Express Photo: Express

