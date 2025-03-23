A total of 32 players have represented both Preston North End and Aston Villa...
Sunday, 30 March sees the two founder members of the Football League contest at Deepdale, for a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.
It’s set to be a bumper occasion in Lancashire with it the first time for 59 years North End have reached the last eight of the competition - tickets are completely sold out.
1. Kaine Kesler-Hayden
He is having a terrific season on an individual note, on loan at PNE from the Premier League side. Sadly, he won't be able to play in the quarter-final. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Callum Robinson
A big fan favourite during his time at Preston North End. Robinson came through the ranks at Villa and had two loan spells at Deepdale before joining permanently. | CameraSport - Mick Walker
3. Daniel Johnson
A similar story to Robinson, except he was signed permanently straight away and helped push PNE to promotion from League One. Left the club in the summer of 2023 after eight great years. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Brian Godfrey
The Welshman scored a bagful of goals for PNE in the 60s, with more than 120 appearances made. He joined Villa from Preston and joined the 100 club there as well. | Express Photo: Express
