It's round four Carabao Cup action at Deepdale this evening

Preston North End star Brad Potts fully expects the Lilywhites to try and take the game to Arsenal, at Deepdale tonight.

The Lilywhites host Mikel Arteta’s side in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup - having knocked out Premier League outfit Fulham in the previous round. North End have also seen off Harrogate Town and Sunderland, while Arsenal put five past Bolton Wanderers in round two.

Now, it’s the Gunners on home soil. Preston last faced Arsenal in January 2017 and it was a fiercely contested FA Cup clash. Potts, who could make the 500th appearance of his career, says North End have to be brave and courageous.

“We’ve already proven that we can beat a Premier League team against Fulham in the last round, so we have to believe in ourselves,” Potts told in-house media. “I think if we go on the pitch not doing that, then you’re already on the back foot. So, we have to believe in ourselves, be on the front foot and hopefully things will go our way.

“Obviously, Arsenal are a massive team and they’ve got a lot of good players. I think we’ve deserved a big tie after beating Fulham in the last round. It’s a good game for everyone at the club. It’ll be a full house and hopefully we can give it a right good go. I think we’ve been aggressive since the manager’s come in.

“We’ve been on the front foot pressing teams and I think it’ll be probably no different against Arsenal. We’ll want to do that and hopefully cause them problems that way. I feel like they will have good possession, but the way we’re set up gives us a good chance to win the ball back.

“If you sit in, it can end up being a long night defending really, but I’m sure we’ll try and have a go. The top teams, if they get chances, they usually do punish you. So, I think it’s got to be the same for us. Maybe our chances might be limited, but when we do get opportunities, we’ve got to make the most of them.”