Preston North End verdict - PNE found lacking as Bristol City snatch late win

When it comes to PNE, week’s start on Wednesday’s in order to dress up their recent form. They beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 last Wednesday before following it up with an impressive 3-2 win over Norwich City three days later.

They were hoping to make it three in a row at Ashton Gate but could not get going, in the end two goals from Rob Atkinson saw to their demise, despite Andrew Hughes scoring in between the Robins’ defender’s brace.

Losing the game thanks to Rob Atkinson getting one over on you does not sound the flashiest of ways to lose, but it was effective. Two thumping headers gave City a deserved win on the balance of things.

Preston North End players applaud their side's travelling supporters at the end of the match.

The tone was set from the first 10 seconds, the kick off played back to Hughes at right centre back and the Welshman immediately closed down, battling to not give away possession and in the end conceding a throw in on the edge of PNE’s box.

They were instantly on the back foot and remained there for the first quarter of an hour. In truth, only a period of around 15 mins following that initial dominance from the home had North End in the driving seat.

They were able to control possession a bit more, show a bit more composure and simply just managed to not let passes go astray.

It was a disjointed performance, it looked like a team a little bit thrown together and that’s what it was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Hughes of Preston North End celebrates after scoring their team's goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and Preston North End at Ashton Gate.

Hughes came in at right centre back, in favour of right footed options Bambo Diary – I’ll get to him – and Patrick Bauer. Deemed more match fit than others, it was a return to the side for Hughes who had been on the bench since the victory over the Baggies.

At wing back were two more left footers, Robbie Brady and Alvaro Fernandez, with Daniel Johnson coming back into the side and Sean Maguire starting up front alongside Emil Riis.

Ali McCann was shifted to right wing back inside the first half in attempt to offer more balance though not a natural out there, it didn’t help a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At times, Preston’s build up can be slick, quick and very hard to deal with – it wasn’t the case on Wednesday.

Hampered by a lack of balance and a lack of quality on the night they seemed incapable of stringing a handful of passes together in sequence in order to break down Bristol City.

Ryan Lowe wants his side to work down the sides, come back out and switch it, then look to get in behind to deliver crosses. With wing backs, it’s imperative that they get deliveries into the box otherwise they are just an extra full back and a flat back five is not going to get you goals when you’re already struggling on that front anyway.

At Ashton Gate, the victors sent in 25 crosses. PNE sent in 6 and one was a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It isn’t enough output for a side that Lowe says is supposed to be attacking and would rather score three and concede two than win 1-0.

All teams have bad days at the office and North End were poor on the night but like at Sunderland, they looked rather blunt. Of course with Hughes on the right, Johnson being thrown back in when alarmingly out of form and Sean Maguire relied upon so soon after a long term injury, it can be difficult.

But PNE will not be the first or last side to be in this position this season in the Championship with games only ever a matter of days apart.

They must find patterns of play or movements that can create them chances if they’re on top form or not. Goals from set pieces are important but to rely on such would be hopeful at best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And speaking of hopeful, Diaby being sent on as a late sub when 2-1 down to play up front was… Something. Managers of course do such things when desperate and looking for a goal but a defender not fit enough to start in his position was thrown on up front as North End need a goal. Off the back of a summer that ended with disappointment at not getting a striker in, it’s not the best of looks.

Whether he meant it to be or not, and he generally doesn’t seem much like the type, it is a bit of a statement from Lowe on how short his squad is at the moment, with only two players missing. To his credit, the North End boss offered no excuses and did not try to make the game seem better than it was. He fronted it up post match, admitted his side were off it and would have been more than happy with a point.

City took the lead in the second half of the game, Mark Sykes' cross from the corner of the 18 yard box found the head of Atkinson with the defender steering the ball back where it came from and into the back of the net on 55 minutes.

After 57 minutes, PNE could have been level. Ryan Ledson, on as a substitute, sent Riis away in behind and the Dane struck a fierce effort towards the far post but Max O'Leary got down to make a smart save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End got their goal with less than 10 minutes to go, Brady's free kick from the left was not dealt with by the City defence and the ball landed for Hughes who volleyed the ball into the back of the net on 82 minutes.

Before the visitors could see out the game, there was still time for a reply from Nigel Pearson's side and it proved decisive.