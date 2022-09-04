Preston North End verdict - Misfiring forwards must take responsibility as goals still evade North End

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maxime Colin’s 16th minute strike for Birmingham City at Deepdale brought North End’s proud clean sheet record to an end.

The goal brought to an end a seven-match clean sheet run for PNE from the start of a season, they were just one game away from equalling a Football League record.

And the strike proved to be the winner as once again the hosts failed to make it count in front of goal – the sixth game out of eight league games they have drawn a blank.

Preston North End's Emil Riis reacts during the game against Birmingham City.

After the last game against Coventry City on Wednesday, I wrote that North End scored a goal and typically, in PNE fashion this season, it was enough to seal the three point. Well likewise, Birmingham gave Ryan lowe’s men a taste of their own medicine .

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it is not as though PNE did not have chances. They did, and they were good opportunities too.

Emil Riis and Troy Parrott were both wasteful in front of goal but, aside from last time out against Coventry when the former scored his first in the Championship this season, the lack of a killer touch is becoming all too familiar.

Being wasteful in front of goal has been the theme of North End’s season so far, despite their sensational clean sheet record doing most of the heavy lifting in terms of points gained.

Preston North End's Troy Parrott reacts after missing an attempt on goal.

If a Preston fan was asked to sum up the season so far they would undoubtedly talk about the amount of chances that have gone begging and the lack of goals.

The clean sheets have been brilliant but there was always going to be a point when it would come to an end.

Teams should be scoring more than a goal a game on average over the course of a season and PNE are eight games in with just two goals to their name.

In some respects, there is only so much Lowe can do. His system has been creating chances for his forwards and aside from putting himself on and scoring himself, he can only watch the chances being squandered.

There have been times in recent seasons where strikers have been exempt from blame as the service has not been good enough, but that has not been the case this season and those tasked with putting the ball in the back of the net must take responsibility for not doing so.

There have been five clear one-on-one opportunities so far this season, in just eight games, and none have hit the back of the net. So far only a wonder goal and a deflected shot into another striker’s path have – and it’s not good enough.

With the defeat coming just a couple of days after the transfer window ended, it’s hard not to feel rueful that the Lowe has not been able to strengthen in attack.

All of PNE’s attacking play centred around Robbie Brady on the left who was seemingly the only creative hope.

Perhaps a new right wing-back may have been able to provide the creative spark that Brad Potts may lack.

It was another winnable game gone begging for PNE, a story all too familiar.

It would be a lot more worrying if PNE were not creating any chances, but it is worrying that the forwards are not converting.

Parrott has played well so far but has no goals to show for it, and has failed to score in 18 so far at this level. Riis whilst clearly the biggest goal threat for Lowe is hot and cold.

If the ambitions are to be around the top six come the end of the season, more must stand up and be counted – that goes for midfielders and wing-backs who so far have not really looked like scoring.

A week off gives a chance to reset but a tough fixture list awaits over the next six or seven games.

North End had the first chance of the game just two minutes in, Riis playing a perfectly waited through ball for strike partner Parrott who carried the ball to the edge of the box but saw his shot blocked.

Three minutes later, it was Riis that should have opened the scoring. The Dane was played through one on one with the goalkeeper by Alan Browne. With all the time in the world to set himself and find the net, he made the angle tighter and saw his shot saved by John Ruddy.

The visitors took the lead after 16 minutes, when Jordan Graham's cross from the left found the untracked Colin at the far post who headed home unchallenged.

They made an opening in the first minute of the second half as Parrott was played into the Blues' box. The Irishman seemed to be pulled down but the referee waved away claims for a spot kick.

Preston had a big chance to get themselves level just past the hour as Ben Whiteman rolled the ball along the six-yard box with no takers despite some desperate attempts to reach it.