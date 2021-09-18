Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion team news: Connor Wickham on the bench for PNE

There was a change on the bench though, Connor Wickham included in the squad for the first time after signing a short-term contract with PNE earlier in the week.

Wickham took the place of Alan Browne among the substitutes, the club captain missing with a knock.

It was a fourth game in a row that McAvoy had named the same starting line-up, a big show of faith in them.

Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy

West Bromwich included ex-PNE players Jordan Hugill, Sam Johnstone and Adam Reach in their side.

Callum Robinson and Jayson Molumby were on the bench.

PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl, Johnson, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Cunningham Lindsay, McCann, Wickham, Potts, Murphy, Rudd.

WBA: Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Reach, Phillips, Diangana, Hugill. SUbs: Robinson, Molumby, Grant, Kipre, Snodgrass, Taylor, Button.

Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire)