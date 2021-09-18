Preston North End v West Bromwich Albion team news: Connor Wickham on the bench for PNE
Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy kept an unchanged starting XI for the Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale.
There was a change on the bench though, Connor Wickham included in the squad for the first time after signing a short-term contract with PNE earlier in the week.
Wickham took the place of Alan Browne among the substitutes, the club captain missing with a knock.
It was a fourth game in a row that McAvoy had named the same starting line-up, a big show of faith in them.
West Bromwich included ex-PNE players Jordan Hugill, Sam Johnstone and Adam Reach in their side.
Callum Robinson and Jayson Molumby were on the bench.
PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl, Johnson, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Cunningham Lindsay, McCann, Wickham, Potts, Murphy, Rudd.
WBA: Johnstone, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Furlong, Livermore, Mowatt, Reach, Phillips, Diangana, Hugill. SUbs: Robinson, Molumby, Grant, Kipre, Snodgrass, Taylor, Button.
Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire)
