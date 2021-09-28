Preston North End v Stoke City team news: Greg Cunningham returns to the PNE starting XI
Greg Cunningham was drafted into the Preston North End side for the Championship clash with Stoke City at Deepdale.
Cunningham replaces Andrew Hughes who was ruled out with a toe injury sustained in last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Birmingham City.
It was the first game Hughes had missed since March, a run of 20 games in which he completed the full 90 minutes in every one.
The swap on the left side of the back three was the only change to the starting XI made by PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy.
On the bench there were returns for Alan Browne and Liam Lindsay after injury kept them out of the squad at Birmingham.
Paul Huntington dropped out of the match day squad.
PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Cunningham, Van den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Earl, Johnson, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Lindsay, Browne, McCann, Sinclair, Potts, Murphy, Rudd.
Stoke: Davies, Ostigard, Souttar, Wilmot, Smith, Thompson, Vrancic, Tymon, Sawyers, Powell, Brown. Subs: Batth, Clucas, Doughty, Duhaney, Surridge, Ince, Bursik.
Referee: John Brooks (Leicestershire)
