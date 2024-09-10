Patrick Bauer (R) was on target for Preston North End in a seven goal thriller with Stoke City’s reserves. | Getty Images

PNE faced the Potters on Tuesday afternoon at Euxton

Preston North End reserves began their Central League Cup campaign with a 3-4 defeat to Championship rivals Stoke City at Euxton.

The Potters raced in to a three-goal lead inside just 14 minutes, after goals from Freddie Anderson, Chinoso Chibueze and Dean Adekoya. North End, in between Chibueze and Adekoya's strikes, had a chance to reduce the deficit but Theo Mawene's shot was saved by goalkeeper Alfie Brooks,

PNE, after being hit hard by three goals inside the first quarter, did pull one back. Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile saw a shot blocked after Patrick Bauer headed the ball down to him, from a Mawene pass. But, as Stoke tried to clear, the ball deflected in off Max Wilson.

18 minutes later, though, Stoke restored their three-goal advantage as Adekoya grabbed his second of the game. Mawene then curled narrowly wide from 25-yards out, as he looked to bring Preston back to within two. The players emerged for the second-half and Kitt Nelson went close with an effort from distance. Four minutes later, Kian Taylor was shown a yellow card for a late challenge on Darius Lipsiuc.

North End did grab their second eventually, and it was Mawene who got on the score sheet. Rodriguez-Gentile did well down the right flank and his cross found the midfielder, who placed past Brooks with a composed finish. PNE began to make changes with Jonny Brindle replacing Cole McGhee, whilst Theo Carroll made way for Ayden Garrigan.

The third change of the afternoon saw Mawene make way for Dylan Gairns, with seven minutes remaining. Bauer, captain for the afternoon, set up a grandstand finish as he scored two minutes from time. A cross was put in from Taylor and Bauer was on hand to score from close range. PNE were unable to find that fourth goal, mind, and had to accept defeat.

PNE XI: Pradic; Nelson, Best, Taylor, Bauer (C), McGhee (Brindle, 68’), (Critchley, 90’), Carroll (Garrigan, 74’), Kamara, Rodriguez-Gentile, Wilson, Mawene (Gairns, 83’) PNE unused subs: Stowell Yellow Cards: Taylor 56’, Kamara 71’ Goals: Wilson 16’, Mawene 58, Bauer 88’