Preston North End v Stoke City Championship injury news as 5 ruled out and 3 doubtful

Play-off chasing Preston North End entertain relegation threatened Stoke City at Deepdale in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Two close friends go head-to-head as Ryan Lowe, who could have taken his mate to Lancashire, faces Steven Schumacher who is tasked with keeping the Potters up. The pair worked together at Plymouth Argyle and when Lowe left in 2021, Schumacher could have come with him but he stayed and instead won the League One title. Schumacher decided to leave himself in December, swapping Home Park for the bet365 Stadium.

The Lilywhites were due to play Southampton on Wednesday night but their game was postponed because of a fire at St Mary's Stadium. A day earlier Stoke lost 1-0 to Leeds United, and former North End midfielder Ben Pearson dismissed for two bookable offences. Stoke have Daniel Johnson on their books but he's not featured in the first-team picture for a few weeks whilst Paul Gallagher is part of Schumacher's backroom staff, working as first-team coach.

PNE have lost just two of their last 12 league games against Stoke, winning seven and drawing three. They have scored more than two goals in seven of those meetings. Stoke are unbeaten across their last three visits to Preston however, winning twice and drawing once.

North End do boast good home form however and are unbeaten in their last five home league games. The last time they went six without defeat at home was in April 2023 which was seven. Stoke's away form isn't the best either, and they've lost in their last four outings, which is their worst run on the road since March 2021.