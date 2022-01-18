Preston North End v Sheffield United match preview: Red button, teams, referee, tickets

It is a rearranged game, the clash having been postponed on Boxing Day because of Covid cases in the PNE squad.

The game forms part of a busy spell for North End, with eight matches between now and February 12.

Kick-off tonight is 7.45pm.

Emile Riis scores Preston North End's equaliser against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in September

Team news:

PNE manager Ryan Lowe has a relatively full squad to choose from, Josh Earl being the only recent casualty with an ankle injury sustained in the FA Cup defeat at Cardiff City a week last Sunday.

Earl's absence is likely to see Greg Cunningham continue in the left wing-back slot, a position he did well in against Birmingham on Saturday.

Tom Barkhuizen returned as a second-half substitute in the Birmingham game, an ankle injury having sidelined him since the end of November.

Josh Murphy, Declan Rudd and Izzy Brown are long-term casualties and not available.

Former PNE defender Ben Davies could feature in the Sheffield United squad.

Davies is on a season-long loan with the Blades from Liverpool, having joined the Reds from North End in January last year.

He's not featured for United since their 3-2 win at Cardiff on December 4.

Referee:

David Webb is the man with the whistle at Deepdale tonight.

Mr Webb took charge of PNE's 2-1 win at Bournemouth in November. His last game referring Sheffield United was the Baldes' 1-0 win over Derby on September 25.

Tickets:

Tickets are available for the game, those bought for the original Boxing Day date still valid.

Fans aged over the age of 18 are reminded that they need their NHS vaccination pass or proof of a negative Covid-19 test done within 48 hours of the game. This is Government legislation.

Masks should be worn in the concourse areas of the stadium.

Match coverage:

The game is being shown by Sky Sports via the red button. Their coverage starts at 7.40pm ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

Last time:

PNE and Sheffield United drew 2-2 at Bramall Lane in the reverse fixture in September.

Daniel Johnson and Emil Riis scored for PNE, Riis' goal coming in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

Both teams have changed manager since that meeting, Paul Heckingbottom stepping-up from being Under-23s boss to replace Slavisa Jokanovic as Blades manager on November 25.

A couple of weeks later, Ryan Lowe succeeded Frankie McAvoy in the Deepdale hotseat. This will be Lowe's fifth game in charge.