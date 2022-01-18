Preston North End v Sheffield United: Confirmed teams - Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen starts
Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen returned to the Preston North End starting XI for their Championship clash with Sheffield United at Deepdale.
They were the two changes made to the side by PNE boss Ryan Lowe from last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Birmingham CIty.
Ched Evans and Greg Cunningham were the players to make way, the pair moving to the bench.
It is likely that Barkhuizen will play at left wing-back, with Brad Potts staying on the right.
Sinclair's start was his first since the Blackpool defeat in October, with the former Celtic man having made his 500th career appearance as a late substitute on Saturday.
Missing from the Sheffield United squad was former PNE defender Ben Davies who has tested positive for Covid.
PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Johnson, Barkhuizen, Riis, Sinclair. Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, Cunningham, Rafferty, McCann, Maguire, Evans.
Sheffield United: Foderingham, Basham, Egan. Robinson, Bogle, Norwood, Hourihane, Stevens, Ndiaye, Brewster, Sharp. Subs: Eastwood, Berge, Burke, McGoldrick, Slater, Norrington-Davies, Gordon.
Referee: David Webb (County Durham)