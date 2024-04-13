Preston North End and Norwich City meet at Deepdale on Saturday in a clash between two Sky Bet Championship play-off hopefuls.

North End were victorious in midweek as they came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town. Milutin Osmajic came off the bench to score a hat-trick in the final 15 minutes plus stoppage time.

Norwich meanwhile surrendered a two goal lead to Sheffield Wednesday after going in front through Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz. The Norfolk outfit remain sixth after the latest round of results but the door remains open to the chasing pack.

The Canaries missed the opportunity to move ahead of West Brom for the time being on Tuesday and now trail them by four points. They still hold a five point lead over Coventry City who lost to Southampton and are also five clear of PNE. Ryan Lowe's side have a game in hand however and a win for Preston on Saturday as well as against Southampton would see them overtake them and move in to the fourth and final play-off spot.

Preston's last home victory against Norwich came in February 2019. Ben Davies, Paul Gallagher and Sean Maguire were on target for the Lilywhites that day. Out of those that played that day only Andrew Hughes, Alan Browne, Brad Potts, Jordan Storey and Ryan Ledson still play for the club.

Since then they've won just won of their last five league meetings against them with that win coming against Norwich last term. Preston though will hope to exploit Norwich who after their 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, failed to win for the third time this campaign after taking a two-goal lead.

Both sides played on Tuesday night and so there will have at least been a few days recovery. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of the match.

Josh Sargent - doubt Had to come off after 60 minutes against Sheffield Wednesday after making the physio staff aware of a quad complaint.

Liam Millar - out The Canadian international has missed the last two games after suffering an injury against Birmingham City. Lowe says it's 'highly unlikely' he will feature.

Brad Potts - out Has missed the last four games, after suffering another hamstring issue against Plymouth Argyle - in mid-March.