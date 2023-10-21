Preston North End v Millwall injury news as ten out

Preston North End's Ali McCann

Preston North End team news

Ched Evans is set to feature in a match-day squad for the first time March 14, 2023. He underwent ‘potentially life-changing’ surgery for a ‘serious medical condition’ that ruled him out for an extended period.

The 13-time Wales international has been given the green light by specialists to resume his career. He is expected to at least be on the bench which is a world away from when Ryan Lowe suspected Evans might not play again.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston’s good news stops at Ched Evans’ return as two players have been sidelined. Ali McCann and Jack Whatmough will ‘definitely’ play no part for the next few weeks at least.

Summer signing Whatmough is out with a hamstring injury whilst McCann withdrew from international duty with Northern Ireland because of a calf problem. No timescale has been placed on their return however as rushing them back could aggravate their injuries.

Andrew Hughes is out with a calf problem, and has missed the last two games. He is the closest to returning out of the trio of himself, Whatmough and McCann and has undertaken some training.

Danish forward Emil Riis however has suffered a setback from the knee injury he suffered in January. He had been pencilled in for a return this month, however they are awaiting advice from specialists on how they can address the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay is unavailable this weekend, but will link up with his Lilywhites teammates next week. He returned to Merseyside for rehabilitation for a recurring knee injury and should feature in a reserve game.

Millwall team news

Adam Barrett has inherited a Millwall squad that is dealing with several injury problems which Preston North End will look to exploit.

Ryan Leonard could be missing for between three to four weeks with a knee injury. He has an issue with a cracked bone, and has been instructed to rest for a couple of weeks.

It was hoped Shaun Hutchinson would return to ease their concerns in defence, but he is another absentee. Millwall’s club captain has been sidelined since the end of August with a calf problem and missed six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad