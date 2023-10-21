Preston North End v Millwall injury news as ten out
Latest injury and team news ahead of the EFL Championship clash between Preston North End and Millwall at Deepdale.
Preston North End team news
Ched Evans is set to feature in a match-day squad for the first time March 14, 2023. He underwent ‘potentially life-changing’ surgery for a ‘serious medical condition’ that ruled him out for an extended period.
The 13-time Wales international has been given the green light by specialists to resume his career. He is expected to at least be on the bench which is a world away from when Ryan Lowe suspected Evans might not play again.
Preston’s good news stops at Ched Evans’ return as two players have been sidelined. Ali McCann and Jack Whatmough will ‘definitely’ play no part for the next few weeks at least.
Summer signing Whatmough is out with a hamstring injury whilst McCann withdrew from international duty with Northern Ireland because of a calf problem. No timescale has been placed on their return however as rushing them back could aggravate their injuries.
Andrew Hughes is out with a calf problem, and has missed the last two games. He is the closest to returning out of the trio of himself, Whatmough and McCann and has undertaken some training.
Danish forward Emil Riis however has suffered a setback from the knee injury he suffered in January. He had been pencilled in for a return this month, however they are awaiting advice from specialists on how they can address the problem.
Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay is unavailable this weekend, but will link up with his Lilywhites teammates next week. He returned to Merseyside for rehabilitation for a recurring knee injury and should feature in a reserve game.
Millwall team news
Adam Barrett has inherited a Millwall squad that is dealing with several injury problems which Preston North End will look to exploit.
Ryan Leonard could be missing for between three to four weeks with a knee injury. He has an issue with a cracked bone, and has been instructed to rest for a couple of weeks.
It was hoped Shaun Hutchinson would return to ease their concerns in defence, but he is another absentee. Millwall’s club captain has been sidelined since the end of August with a calf problem and missed six games.
Attack is also an area of concern for Barrett with both Duncan Watmore and Kevin Nisbet sidelined. Both have picked up hamstring issues, and will be up from between two to three weeks. Millwall have also had to contend with several long-term injuries such as Matijc Sarkic’s quad injury that ruled him out for three months.