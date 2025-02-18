Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All you need to know ahead of Preston North End’s EFL Championship tie with Millwall.

When is Preston North End v Millwall?

Preston North End and Millwall meet at Deepdale on Tuesday, February 17. Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT.

Can I get tickets?

Tickets went on sale to Millwall supporters on January 27 and were priced at £30 adults, £25 over 65s, £20 under 23s, £15 under 19s, £10 under 14s and £5 under 11s. No pay on the day is available with tickets going off sale at 14:00 GMT on Monday, February 17. An initial allocation of 984 tickets was given.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Yes. It is being shown on Sky Sports' new streaming service Sky Sports+ which was launched this season. The EFL Trophy semi-final between Birmingham City and Bradford City is Sky Sports' main offering but Preston along with five League One games are also being shown.

If you are a Sky Sports subscriber then simply go on to channel 412 around 10 minutes before kick-off and the game will appear. Coverage begins at 19:35 GMT but there is unlikely to be any studio analysis though there will be a commentary team to cover the match.

If you’re out and about, but a Sky Sports subscriber then as long as you have the app on the phone and you’ve got your Sky login with you, you’ll be able to watch it on your mobile. If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

The Evening Post will be doing match-day staples such as a live blog, match report, player ratings and post-match analysis from Paul Heckingbottom and opposition boss Alex Neil.

Duane Holmes was stretchered off last week against Norwich City. | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

Team news

North End will be without four of their players for this match. Ben Whiteman has been sidelined since January after picking up an ankle injury in training. Jack Whatmough is unlikely to play again this season after coming off with a calf problem against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Days after Whatmough was ruled out for the remainder of the season, Duane Holmes suffered a serious injury against Norwich City. There are fears he won't make an appearance again this term. Another absentee is Jordan Storey who picked up an injury against Blackburn Rovers. Ali McCann is back though after serving a two-game suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards over the course of the campaign.

As for the visitors, Josh Coburn could make an appearance but Macaulay Langstaff is injured however. Callum Scalon, Dan McNamara and Ryan Leonard are Millwall's other absentees.

Who is the referee?

Matthew Donohue has been appointed as the referee and he will be supported by Andrew Fox and Andrew Dallison who are the linesman whilst Stephen Martin is the fourth official.

Donohue hails from Greater Manchester and has overseen 20 games this season. This is the fourth time he will have officiated a PNE game. He was the man in the middle for the game against Blackburn Rovers in which he brandished nine yellow cards, as well as the goalless draw against Stoke City in November and the defeat to QPR just before Christmas.

His record this season is 82 yellow cards, four red cards and four penalties awarded. Donohue’s last game that he officiated was Sheffield United’s 3-1 win against Middlesbrough.