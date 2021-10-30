Preston North End v Luton Town: Team news from Deepdale
Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy stuck with five of the starters from the midweek defeat to Liverpool for today's Championship clash with Luton Town at Deepdale.
Sepp van den Berg, Ali McCann, Andrew Hughes, Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen were the quintet to stay in the starting XI.
Van den Berg was given a role in the back three having impressed there in the Carabao Cup.
It is expected that Barkhuizen will play at right wing-back, with Sean Maguire partnering Emil Riis up front. - Riis fresh from signing a new contract on Friday.
McCann's impressive performance in midweek kept him in the midfield, Ben Whiteman coming back into the starting XI after being on the bench against Liverpool while Browne returns after suspension.
Daniel Johnson and Jordan Storey were on the bench after being regular starters this season.
PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Whiteman, McCann, Browne, Earl, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Cunningham, Johnson, Storey, Ledson, Sinclair, Potts, Rudd.
Luton: Sluga, Lockyer, Bradley, Naismith, Bree, Rea, Mpanzu, Clark, Bell, Cornick, Jerome. SUbs: Hlyton, Burke, Campbell, Lansbury, Onyedinma, Muskwe, Shea.
Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northamptionshire)
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here