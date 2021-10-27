Preston North End v Liverpool: Team news from Deepdale - PNE ring the changes

Sepp van den Berg - given permission to play by parent club Liverpool - and Andrew Hughes were the two surviving starters from last Saturday's derby defeat at Blackpool.

Van den Beg was switched into the back three with Liam Lindsay and Hughes.

Former Liverpool academy player Joe Rafferty came into the PNE starting XI for only his third appearance of the season - all in this competition.

Preston North End full-back Joe Rafferty

Greg Cunningham captained the side, while Tom Barkhuizen made his 200th appearance in a PNE shirt partnering Sean Maguire in attack.

A change in competition rules ahead of this round meant teams could name nine substitutes and use five of them.

In the main it was a bench loaded with players who had started at Blackpool, the exception being Paul Huntington.

Alan Browne missed out through suspended, having been sent-off in the derby.

PNE: Rudd, van den Berg, Lindsay, Hughes, Rafferty, Ledson, McCann, Potts, Cunningham, Maguire, Barkhuizen. Subs: Whiteman, Bauer, Johnson, Storey, Riis, Huntington, Sinclair, Earl, Iversen.

:Liverpool: Adrian, Williams, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Morton, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Blair, Minamino, Origi. Subs: Konate, Firmino, Jota, Dixon-Bonner, Phillips, Hughes, Beck, Bradley, Pitaluga.

Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire)