Preston North End v Liverpool: Sky Sports coverage, team news, sell-out crowd, referee

This is the furthest PNE have come in the competition since it began in the 1960/61 season and only the sixth time they have reached this stage.

It will be a full house at Deepdale as North End come up against Jurgen Klopp's men who are second in the Premier League.

Tickets:

The Splash statue at Preston North End's Deepdale ground

It is a sell-out, with the last few tickets in the home stands bought on Monday afternoon. Liverpool have sold out their allocation in the Bill Shankly Kop.

Is it on television?

Sky Sports have chosen the game for live broadcast. Kick-off is 7.45pm. North End have received a £100,000 broadcast fee.

Previously, the draw for the next round was shown after a Wednesday live game.

However, the fifth round draw will be held on Saturday morning and shown on Soccer AM.

Referee:

Nottinghamshire official David Coote is the main in the middle at Deepdale.

Mr Coote has refereed six games this season, five in the Premier League and one in the Championship, issuing 27 yellow cards and one red.

The last North End game he took charge of was the 2-0 win over Brentford at Deepdale in September 2019 when Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen scored.

Mr Coote's assistants will be Nick Hopton and Wade Smith, while John Brooks is the fourth official.

Team news:

PNE should have Ali McCann back in action after an ankle injury, while Matthew Olosunde might make the squad for the first time after getting a run-out in a practice game at the weekend.

Alan Browne is suspended after being sent-off for two bookings at Blackpool, while Josh Murphy is sidelined by an ankle injury. However, Murphy was cup-tied for this one having played for Cardiff City in the first two rounds in August.

Liverpool are set to rest their big-hitters who thrashed Manchester United 5-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In the last round at Norwich, Jurgen Klopp made wholesale changes and included the likes of Divock Origi, Tatumi Minamino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.

During the United match, the Reds lost James Milner and Naby Keita to injuries.

A rule change which was made ahead of the fourth round games, allows teams to name nine substitutes and use five of them.

The last time:

North End and Liverpool last met in competitive action in January 2009 in the FA third round at Deepdale.

The visitors won 2-0 with goals from Albert Riera and Fernando Torres.