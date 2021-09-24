Preston North End v Liverpool Carabao Cup tie chosen for Sky TV coverage: Date and kick-off details

The game will take place on Wednesday, October 27, at 7.45pm in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Frankie McAvoy’s side reached the last 16 thanks to a 4-1 win over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, with Liverpool beating Norwich City 3-0.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

It is sure to be a sell-out crowd at Deepdale and will be the first meeting between the clubs since they played in the FA Cup at Deepdale in January 2009, Liverpool winning 2-0.