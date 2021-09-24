Preston North End v Liverpool Carabao Cup tie chosen for Sky TV coverage: Date and kick-off details
Preston North End’s Carabao Cup fourth-round clash with Liverpool has been selected for live TV coverage.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:12 am
Updated
Friday, 24th September 2021, 11:20 am
PNE announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning.
The game will take place on Wednesday, October 27, at 7.45pm in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
Frankie McAvoy’s side reached the last 16 thanks to a 4-1 win over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday, with Liverpool beating Norwich City 3-0.
It is sure to be a sell-out crowd at Deepdale and will be the first meeting between the clubs since they played in the FA Cup at Deepdale in January 2009, Liverpool winning 2-0.