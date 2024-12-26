Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All you need to know ahead of Preston North End’s festive clash with Hull City.

Preston North End are hoping for a bumper crowd as they host Hull City at Deepdale on Boxing Day in the EFL Championship.

The Tigers have proven tricky opposition for Preston, as PNE have been unable to score against them in their last four league matches, though they've only conceded one goal in that same period. Preston and Hull played to goalless draws in their last two meetings with one another.

Hull's last win on Boxing Day was at Preston in 2018, and Paul Heckingbottom has a pretty decent record against them, having been unbeaten the last three times he's taken them on. Here’s all you need to know for Thursday.

When is Preston North End v Hull City?

The Lilywhites and the Tigers clash on Thursday, December 26. There’s a kick-off time of 3.00 pm.

Can I get tickets?

Head over to Preston North End’s Ticketmaster page if you’re a fan of North End and you want to attend. If you're an away supporter then you won't be able to buy any tickets on the day. Hull received an allocation of 2,920 tickets and prices starting at £5 for an under-11 and £30 for an adult.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Charlton Athletic against Cambridge United is Sky Sports' main offering, but the simple answer is yes. For those unable to attend, this match is being shown by Sky Sports and can be viewed on their Sky Sports+ platform.

If you are out and about but a Sky Sports subscriber, then as long as you have the app on the phone and you’ve got your Sky login with you, you’ll be able to watch it on your mobile. If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

Team news

Preston North End will be without Liam Lindsay due to suspension after he received a two game ban for picking up a red card last time out. Andrew Hughes could return but fellow defender Jack Whatmough is a minor doubt.

Hull know that Liam Millar and Mohamed Belloumi won't play again this season as they both have ACL injuries. Millar spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Preston and this would have been his first opportunity to play against his former club. Carl Rushworth and Kasey Palmer are both out until the New Year, while Oscar Zambrano is banned.

Who is the referee?

Josh Smith is the referee and he will be assisted by Hugh Gilroy and Andrew Dallison with Thomas Parsons acting as fourth official.

He's overseen 19 games this season including 13 in the Championship and three in the Premier League. Smith was the referee in Preston's 1-0 win over Coventry City in mid-October.