Preston North End v Hull City team news: Emil Riis and Declan Rudd handed starts at Deepdale
Emil Riis was handed a start in Preston North End's opening Championship game of the season against Hull City at Deepdale.
Lilywhites head coach Frankie McAvoy had mixed and matched his front line during pre-season but opted for Danish striker Riis alongside Ched Evans.
Alan Browne was given a start in the attacking midfield role having proved his fitness following summer hip surgery, with Declan Rudd starting ahead of Daniel Iversen.
Tom Barkhuizen got the nod to play at right wing-back, with Greg Cunningham on the left.
First-year professional Joe Rodwell-Grant was named on the bench as cover for the front line, Sean Maguire and Scott Sinclair both having to self-isolate after being deemed to be in close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid.
Midfielder Tom Bayliss has also had to self-isolate.
Jamie Thomas, who signed a one-year contract with PNE on Thursday after a trial spell, was on the bench.
PNE: Rudd, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizem, Whiteman, Ledson, Browne, Cunningham, Riis, Evans. Subs: van den Berg, Bauer, Johnson, Rodwell-Grant, Thomas, Potts, Iversen.
Hull: Ingram, Coyle, Jones, Smallwood, Emmanuel, Wilks, Docherty, Lewis-Potter, Moncur, Greaves, Magennis. Subs: Eaves, Cannon, Scott, Smith, Fleming, Bernard, Baxter.
Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here