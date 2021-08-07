Preston North End v Hull City team news: Emil Riis and Declan Rudd handed starts at Deepdale

Lilywhites head coach Frankie McAvoy had mixed and matched his front line during pre-season but opted for Danish striker Riis alongside Ched Evans.

Alan Browne was given a start in the attacking midfield role having proved his fitness following summer hip surgery, with Declan Rudd starting ahead of Daniel Iversen.

Tom Barkhuizen got the nod to play at right wing-back, with Greg Cunningham on the left.

Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy

First-year professional Joe Rodwell-Grant was named on the bench as cover for the front line, Sean Maguire and Scott Sinclair both having to self-isolate after being deemed to be in close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid.

Midfielder Tom Bayliss has also had to self-isolate.

Jamie Thomas, who signed a one-year contract with PNE on Thursday after a trial spell, was on the bench.

PNE: Rudd, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizem, Whiteman, Ledson, Browne, Cunningham, Riis, Evans. Subs: van den Berg, Bauer, Johnson, Rodwell-Grant, Thomas, Potts, Iversen.

Hull: Ingram, Coyle, Jones, Smallwood, Emmanuel, Wilks, Docherty, Lewis-Potter, Moncur, Greaves, Magennis. Subs: Eaves, Cannon, Scott, Smith, Fleming, Bernard, Baxter.

Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey)