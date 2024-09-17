Preston North End v Fulham injury news as 2 out for Carabao Cup clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End hope to cause an upset as they host Premier League side Fulham in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

PNE defeated Sunderland and Harrogate to reach this stage. In the previous round, Milutin Osmajic scored a hat-trick, and Sam Greenwood had a brace.

Raul Jimenez and Jay Stansfield meanwhile were on target for Fulham in a 2-0 win over Birmingham City last month. Stansfield left Fulham on deadline day, returning to Birmingham.

At the weekend, Jimenez scored to give Fulham the lead against West Ham, but they conceded in the fifth minute of stoppage time to Danny Ings, meaning the shares were spoiled.

North End are winless in their last three meetings going into this one, having twice suffered defeat at Craven Cottage, whilst there was a draw at Deepdale in November 2021. Sean Maguire and David Nugent were on target in the last PNE win over Fulham, which came in December 2019.

Preston North End team news

Stefan Thordardson is expected to be available after missing out last week. The 25-year-old wasn’t in the squad against Middlesbrough through illness but has made a recovery in time to play against Fulham.

Will Keane didn’t play against Middlesbrough, and won’t play any part against Fulham. The 31-year-old is dealing with a minor hamstring issue.

Fulham team news

The visitors don’t have many injury concerns to contend with but they won’t have Carlos Vinicius this week.

He has a 'slight calf' injury, which is to rule him out for between eight to ten days. Vinicius was poised for a move away from the West London club, but a transfer didn't materialise.

Out: Carlos Vinicius