Preston North End v Fulham: Confirmed teams from Deepdale, Patrick Bauer ruled out and Liam Lindsay comes in

The centre-half picked up an injury in the midweek win at Middlesbrough and was replaced by Liam Lindsay.

That was the only change to the starting XI, PNE head coach Frankie McAvoy otherwise sticking with the players who started at Boro.

Ched Evans, who scored the equaliser on Tuesday night, had to be content with a place on the bench again.

Preston North End players warm-up before the game against Fulham at Deepdale

Jordan Storey returned to the squad as a substitute.

Fulham welcomed back top scorer Aleksander Mitrovic to their team, the Serbia international having missed their draw with Derby County on Wednesday night through illness.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizen, McCann, Whiteman, Browne, Earl, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Cunningham, Evans, Johnson, Storey, Ledson, Sinclair, Hudson.

Fulham: Rodak, Odoi, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Seri, Reed, Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano, Mitrovic. Subs: Tete, Hector, Knockaert, Decordova-Reid, Muniz, Onomah, Gazzaniga.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Manchester)