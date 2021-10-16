Preston North End v Derby County team news: Alan Browne and Tom Barkhuizen start at Deepdale
Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy made three changes to the starting XI for the clash with Derby County at Deepdale.
Alan Browne, Andrew Hughes and Tom Barkhuizen returned to the side in place of Ali McCann, Greg Cunningham and Sean Maguire.
Cunningham dropped to the bench as Hughes returned from a toe injury, with McCann (ankle) and Maguire (hamstring) out injured.
It was Barkhuizen's first slice of senior action since the opening game of the season.
The front man had been suffering from the after-affects of Covid but has proved his fitness in two reserve games.
Patrick Bauer recovered from a dead leg which forced his substitution at half-time in the last game at QPR before the international break.
PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, Van den Berg, Ledson, Browne, Johnson, Earl, Barkhuizen, Riis. Subs: Rudd, Cunningham, Whiteman, Lindsay, Sinclair, Potts, Murphy.
Derby: Allsopp, Ebosele, Jagielka, Davies, Buchanan, Shinnie, Bird, Knight, Morrison, Lawrence, Baldock. Subs: Roos, Jozwiak, Kazim-Richards, Stearmann, Sibley, Watson, Williams,
Referee: Joshua Smith (Stamford)
