All you need to know ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between the Lilywhites and the Sky Blues.

Preston North End return to EFL Championship action after the international break as they host Coventry City.

It's back to the grind of league football at least for the next month as North End begin a block of seven fixtures, which includes a glamour Carabao Cup match against Arsenal. The league is the priority for North End, and they've got three games in the space of seven days, which starts against Coventry, and finishes against Plymouth Argyle.

Only a point and a place separates the two sides ahead of kick-off. Paul Heckingbottom's men are 19th, and Coventry are 20th. A win for North End wouldn’t put them into the top-half of the table, but it would move them further away from the relegation zone. Here’s all you need to know ahead of Saturday’s match.

When is Preston North End v Coventry City?

The match between Preston and Coventry takes place on Saturday, October 19 at Deepdale. It will kick off at 12.30 pm.

Can I get tickets?

Yes. Tickets are still available on their Ticketmaster website. Car Parking for the fixture has eben sold out however.

Away supporters will be able to buy tickets on the day of the game. More than 2,500 supporters are making the trip up north from the Midlands. Coventry's prices for their away tickets were £30 for an adult, £25 for a senior, £20 for under-23s, £15 for under-19s, £10 for those under 14, and a fiver for any under-11s.

Will it be on TV and can I stream it?

Yes. Sky Sports has a commitment to showing more EFL games than ever, and as part of their changes, they put several lunch time kick-offs on a Saturday. North End are one of the games that you can watch.

For anyone not attending the game, if you’re a Sky Sports subscriber, you quite simply go in to your TV guide, search Preston or Coventry, and the game should come up. You can go on to the new Sky Sports+ channel, press the red button and that should work too. The match will also be shown on the Sky Sports app on your mobile phone if you’re out and about.

If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber, then you can buy a Now TV Sports Day Membership pass for £14.99. It will give you access to all of Sky Sports’ channels for the next 24-hours.

Ilan Meslier was sent off by referee Josh Smith in the match between Preston North End and Leeds United. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Who is the referee?

Josh Smith is the referee, and he will be assisted by Sam Lewis and Daniel Leach with Ben Toner the fourth official. Smith has done 10 games this season, brandishing 38 yellow cards, and one red.

This is his first time he will have taken charge of North End or Coventry this season. Smith oversaw five Preston games last season with a record of two wins and two defeats. He was the referee for North End’s Boxing Day win over Leeds United in which he sent off goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

