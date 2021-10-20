Preston North End v Coventry City team news: Ben Whiteman and Scott Sinclair start for the Lilywhites
Preston North End head coach Frankie McAvoy made two changes to the starting XI for the Championship clash with Coventry City at Deepdale.
Ben Whiteman and Scott Sinclair replaced Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen who dropped to the bench.
Whiteman partnered Alan Browne in midfield, this club captain Browne's 300th appearance for PNE.
This is Sinclair's first start since the win over Peterborough United in August.
McAvoy stuck with a 3-5-2 system, that having come in for some criticism from supporters of late.
PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Browne, Whiteman, Earl, Johnson, Sinclair, Riis. Subs: Lindsay, Cunningham, Ledson, Potts, Barkhuizen, Murphy, Rudd.
Coventry: Moore, Rose, McFadzean, Hyam, Dabo, Hamer, Kelly, O'Hare, Maatsen, Gyokeres, Walker. Subs: Clarke-Slater, Allen, Waghorn, Sheaf, Kane, Shipley, Wilson.
Referee: Darren England (Barnsley)
