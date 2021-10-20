Preston North End v Coventry City team news: Ben Whiteman and Scott Sinclair start for the Lilywhites

Ben Whiteman and Scott Sinclair replaced Ryan Ledson and Tom Barkhuizen who dropped to the bench.

Whiteman partnered Alan Browne in midfield, this club captain Browne's 300th appearance for PNE.

This is Sinclair's first start since the win over Peterborough United in August.

Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman

McAvoy stuck with a 3-5-2 system, that having come in for some criticism from supporters of late.

PNE: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Browne, Whiteman, Earl, Johnson, Sinclair, Riis. Subs: Lindsay, Cunningham, Ledson, Potts, Barkhuizen, Murphy, Rudd.

Coventry: Moore, Rose, McFadzean, Hyam, Dabo, Hamer, Kelly, O'Hare, Maatsen, Gyokeres, Walker. Subs: Clarke-Slater, Allen, Waghorn, Sheaf, Kane, Shipley, Wilson.

Referee: Darren England (Barnsley)