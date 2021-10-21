Preston North End v Coventry City: Patrick Bauer glad to have found the net as PNE secure 'important' three points

The Lilywhites had drawn six of their last seven leading into the game and fell behind in the first half, Tyler Walker given space in the area to find the top corner.

The German headed PNE level before Emil Riis blasted the ball in at the near post to put the home side in front, capitalising on a quickly taken free kick from skipper Alan Browne on his 300th appearance for the club.

It was a much needed win for Frankie McAvoy' s men and that was not lost on the centre half, who thought his side deserved the win.

Patrick Bauer heads North End level.

Bauer said: "The last few weeks we've had a lot of draws and of course the loss against QPR, it was important for us to get the three points.

"Our home form after the Hull City game has been okay, we haven't been beaten since then.

"It was very good that we won today and gives us confidence for the next game.

"It was obviously disappointing to give the goal away just before half time but I thought the gaffer found the right words at half time and the second half performance was much better.

"He said we had to be more brave, we had to be more on the front foot.

"We showed that in the second half. We deserved to win the game."

Bauer equalised just after the hour mark, his header from around the penalty spot finding the inside of the post before hitting the back of the net.

It was the 28-year-old's second goal of the season, having netted against Peterborough United earlier on in the campaign, but he is keen for it not to be his last.

He said: "We had a corner and the second ball came in, they were two good crosses from Ben Whiteman.

"Thankfully, I just had to get my head on it and it went into the far corner.

"Once it leaves your head and you can see what kind of direction it is going in. I could see it was going in.

"I've been unlucky a few times this season, I don't just want to defend, I want to chip in with some goals as well this season and I succeeded.

"Scoring goals isn't just down to the midfield and strikers, at the back we have to be brave.

"Certainly in the second half we showed a bit more composure and got the win."