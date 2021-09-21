Preston North End v Cheltenham Town: Seven PNE changes for Carabao Cup clash

The PNE head coach made seven changes to the starting XI, withJordan Storey, Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman and Emil Riis the four to be retained from last Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Joe Rafferty, who has not been named in the squad registered for Championship game, came in at right wing-back, with Greg Cunningham coming in on the left.

Liam Lindsay returned to the centre of defence, with Ali McCann handed his first PNE start after three substitute appearances.

Connor Wickham warms-up ahead of Preston North End's clash with Cheltenham Town at Deepdale

Brad Potts, who signed a new contract on Monday, was given the attacking midfield role, behind front pair Riis and Connor Wickham.

This was Wickham's first competitive start since he was on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Crystal Palace in July 2020.

Wickham had made his PNE debut as a 65th minute substitute against West Brom.

There were places on the bench for youngsters Adam O'Reilly and Joe Rodwell-Grant.

PNE: Rudd, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Rafferty, Whiteman, McCann, Cunningham, Potts, Riis, Wickham. Subs: van den Berg, Browne, Maguire, O'Reilly, Earl, Rodwell-Grant, Iversen.

Cheltenham: Evans, Horton, Pollock, Freestone, Blair, Barkers, Thomas, Chapman, Perry, May, Williams. Subs: Long, Raglan, Vassell, Bonds, Armitage, Flinders.

Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northamptonshire)