Preston North End v Cardiff City: Confirmed line-ups from Deepdale - Four changes for PNE
Frankie McAvoy made four changes to the Preston North End starting XI for the Championship clash with Cardiff City at Deepdale.
Ryan Ledson, Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne and Sean Maguire came into the side having either been on the bench or missing in the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest before the international break.
Suspension ruled out Ben Whiteman, the midfielder having totted-up five yellow cards, while Josh Earl, Brad Potts and Daniel Johnson dropped to the bench.
Ledson partnered Ali McCann in midfield, with Browne expected to play slightly forward of them.
This was Cunningham's first start in the league since the second game of the season at Reading.
Cardiff were without Wales international striker Kieffer Moore.
PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, McCann, Ledson, Browne, Cunningham, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Hudson, Lindsay, Johnson, Storey, Sinclair, Earl, Potts.
Cardiff: Smithies, McGuinness, Flint, Nelson, Ng, Pack, Vaulks, Giles, Colwill, Davies, Zimba. Subs: Philips, Morrison, Bacuna, Collins, Sang, Harris, Brown.
Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire)
