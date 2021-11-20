Preston North End v Cardiff City: Confirmed line-ups from Deepdale - Four changes for PNE

Ryan Ledson, Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne and Sean Maguire came into the side having either been on the bench or missing in the 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest before the international break.

Suspension ruled out Ben Whiteman, the midfielder having totted-up five yellow cards, while Josh Earl, Brad Potts and Daniel Johnson dropped to the bench.

Ledson partnered Ali McCann in midfield, with Browne expected to play slightly forward of them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Ledson returns to the Preston North End midfield against Cardiff City at Deepdale

This was Cunningham's first start in the league since the second game of the season at Reading.

Cardiff were without Wales international striker Kieffer Moore.

PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Barkhuizen, McCann, Ledson, Browne, Cunningham, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Hudson, Lindsay, Johnson, Storey, Sinclair, Earl, Potts.

Cardiff: Smithies, McGuinness, Flint, Nelson, Ng, Pack, Vaulks, Giles, Colwill, Davies, Zimba. Subs: Philips, Morrison, Bacuna, Collins, Sang, Harris, Brown.

Referee: Leigh Doughty (Lancashire)