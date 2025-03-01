Preston North End are back in FA Cup action this weekend as they welcome Burnley.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It promises to be another feisty occasion at Deepdale this afternoon as the Lilywhites take on their Lancashire rivals for the second time in a month.

The Cup clash promises to excite, with boss Paul Heckingbottom expecting North End fans to deliver from the stands, with his side looking to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in 60 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there will be some selection issues for the head coach, who will be without a number of key first-team players for the visit of the Premier League hopefuls.

Scott Parker will also be without a key first-team player as he provided the latest injury situation during his press conference on Thursday afternoon.

PNE v Burney: who could be out?

Duane Holmes - out

Holmes is expected to miss two months due to a broken fibula following a challenge from Norwich’s Shane Duffy two weeks ago.

Jack Whatmough - out

The centre-back has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a calf injury, which was picked up in the previous round of the competition against Wycombe.

Jordan Storey - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old remains absent with an ankle issue, which forced the defender off against Blackburn, and isn’t expected to return until April.

Ben Whiteman - out

The PNE skipper remains sidelined after picking up a ‘nasty’ ankle injury in training in January and will be unavailable to feature against the Lilywhites’ Lancashire rivals.

Ryan Porteous - out

The central defender won’t feature at Deepdale and is cup-tied having featured for Watford against Fulham in the third round of the competition.

Mads Frokjaer - doubt

The midfielder was expected to miss a week or two after coming off against Millwall on February 18 and was absent for last weekend’s defeat to Coventry. Heckingbottom revealed the 25-year-old is progressing well but remained tight-lipped over Frokjaer’s inclusion today.

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The long-term absentee hasn’t featured since December 2023 due to a meniscus injury, which has since required two operations.

Aaron Ramsey (Burnley) - out

The midfielder has been sidelined for a year due to a knee issue and is progressing well - although this afternoon’s game is too soon for Ramsey.

Bashir Humphreys (Burnley)- out

Parker revealed ahead of the game that the left-back will be missing for a significant period after sustaining a quad injury in training last week.

Mike Tresor (Burnley) - out

The winger has been considered unfit to play by Parker and is expected to miss the foreseeable future after making just one substitute appearance all season.