Preston North End v Bolton: Team news from Leyland's County Ground

There was the chance to impress for some of the fringe players, with Connor Ripley, Jack Baxter and second-year scholar Lewis Leigh handed places in the starting XI.

Brad Potts and Scott Sinclair were the only starters from last Saturday's 1-0 win at Celtic to feature in the starting XI against Wanderers.

PNE started in a 3-5-2, with Baxter operating at left wing-back.

Preston North End goalkeeper Connor Ripley

For goalkeeper Connor Ripley it was a rare outing, his last first-team appearance coming in the Carabao Cup last autumn.

Midfielder Baxter has recently returned from a loan spell at Cork City in the League of Ireland.

PNE: Ripley, Van Den Berg, Bauer, Earl, Rafferty, Bayliss, Baxter, Leigh, Potts, Sinclair, Maguire. Subs: Walker, Mawene, Seary,

Bolton: Dixon, Jones, Almeida Santos, Baptiste, Gordon, Sheehan, Williams, Sarcevic, Amaechi, Afoayan, Bakayoko. Subs: Hutchinson, Senior, Aimson, Brockbank, Conway, Thomason, Titte, Darcy, Delfouneso.