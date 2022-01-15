Preston North End v Birmingham City: Confirmed teams - four changes for PNE

Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman, Andrew Hughes and Ched Evans came into the side - Hughes having missed the defeat at Cardiff through injury with the other three on the bench.

Ryan Ledson and Josh Earl missed out through injury, with Ali McCann and Sean Maguire dropping down to the bench.

There was a place on the bench for Tom Barkhuizen, the winger having been out of action with an ankle injury since the end of November.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground ahead of the game against Birmingham City

Brad Potts was again given a start at right wing-back, this his third game in a row playing there.

PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Johnson, Cunningham, Riis, Evans. Subs: Ripley, Rafferty, Lindsay, McCann, Maguire, Barkhuizen, Sinclair.

Birmingham: Etheridge, Roberts, Mengi,. Roberts, Colin, Gardner, James, Sunjic, Bela, Jutkiewicz, Hernandez. Subs: Trueman, Woods, Hogan, Bellingham, Walker, Masampu, Campbell.

Referee: Andy Davies (Hampshire)