Preston North End v Barnsley team news: One PNE change for final Deepdale game of the season
Frankie McAvoy made one change to the Preston North End side for the clash with play-off candidates Barnsley at Deepdale.
The PNE interim head coach brought Greg Cunningham into the side at left wing-back, switching Tom Barkhuizen into attack alongside Ched Evans.
Sean Maguire dropped to the bench after starting last week's 1-0 win over Coventry City.
There was a change of substitute goalkeeper, Mathew Hudson replacing Connor Ripley.
Barnsley, already assured of a top-six place, limited themselves to only two changes with Romal Palmer and Conor Chaplin replacing Aapo Halme and Carlton Morris.
PNE: Iversen, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, van den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Cunningham, Browne, Barkhuizen, Evans. Subs: Bayliss, Riis, Molumby, Huntington, Maguire, Sinclair, Gordon, Potts, Hudson.
Barnsley:Collins, Solbauer, Helik, Andersen, Brittain, Palmer, Mowatt, Styles, Chaplin, Woodrow, Dike. Subs: Willaims, Morris, Sibbick, Odour, Halme, Adeboyejo, Moon, Thomppson, Walton.
Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester)
