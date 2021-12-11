Preston North End v Barnsley: Confirmed teams for Ryan Lowe's first game as PNE manager
Ryan Lowe made five changes to the Preston North End side for his first game in charge of the Lilywhites.
Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes, Daniel Johnson and Sean Maguire returned to the starting XI.
Liam Lindsay and Greg Cunningham dropped to the bench, with Jordan Storey, Matthew Olosunde and Ched Evans ruled out.
Skipper Alan Browne moved to right wing-back, with Johnson, Ali McCann and Ben Whiteman in midfield.
The back three was totally different to that which played at Blackburn, van den Berg, Bauer and Hughes being brought back together.,
PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Johnson, Earl, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Hudson, Cunningham Lindsay, Rafferty, Ledson, Sinclair, Potts.
Barnsley: Collins, Helik, Andersen, Kitching, Brittain, Palmer, Gomes, Styles, Oduor, Morris, Woodrow. Subs: Williams, Benson, Iseka, Moon, Vita, Adevoyejo, Jinadu
Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire)
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here