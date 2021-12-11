Preston North End v Barnsley: Confirmed teams for Ryan Lowe's first game as PNE manager

Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer, Andrew Hughes, Daniel Johnson and Sean Maguire returned to the starting XI.

Liam Lindsay and Greg Cunningham dropped to the bench, with Jordan Storey, Matthew Olosunde and Ched Evans ruled out.

Skipper Alan Browne moved to right wing-back, with Johnson, Ali McCann and Ben Whiteman in midfield.

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson

The back three was totally different to that which played at Blackburn, van den Berg, Bauer and Hughes being brought back together.,

PNE: Iversen, van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Johnson, Earl, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Hudson, Cunningham Lindsay, Rafferty, Ledson, Sinclair, Potts.

Barnsley: Collins, Helik, Andersen, Kitching, Brittain, Palmer, Gomes, Styles, Oduor, Morris, Woodrow. Subs: Williams, Benson, Iseka, Moon, Vita, Adevoyejo, Jinadu

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire)