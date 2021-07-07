Preston North End unveil new away kit

The Nike kit will be launched in store on July 30, with pre-orders now being taken online.

It carries the logo of the PAR Group who have this season taken over as PNE's principal partners.

The green shirt has a yellow v-neck collar and yellow flashes on the sleeves.

Preston North End skipper Alan Browne sports the new away kit Photo courtesy of PNE

It will be worn with yellow shorts and green socks.