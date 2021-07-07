Preston North End unveil new away kit
Preston North End have unveiled a new green and yellow away kit for the 2021/22 season.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 1:37 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 1:38 pm
The Nike kit will be launched in store on July 30, with pre-orders now being taken online.
It carries the logo of the PAR Group who have this season taken over as PNE's principal partners.
The green shirt has a yellow v-neck collar and yellow flashes on the sleeves.
It will be worn with yellow shorts and green socks.
