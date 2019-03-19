Preston North End Tuesday round-up: Alex Neil on international break and PNE's play-off target, Sean Maguire and Lukas Nmecha away, Championship updates, latest gossip and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are getting some much-needed rest during the international break. Look back on all Tuesday's headlines. Preston North End are back in action at Reading on March 30 Preston North End retro game - share of the spoils for Bobby Charlton's men against Hereford in 1975