17 player sales that 'hurt' the Preston North End faithful - including Leeds United and Portsmouth exits

By George Hodgson
Published 15th Sep 2024, 05:00 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 08:44 GMT

Every PNE supporter will have one player string to mind

No player sticks around forever, but some Preston North End departures have been particularly painful to take over the years.

Whether it be moving to a rival, leaving unexpectedly or simply seeking a new challenge, it’s a feeling every PNE fan will have experienced at some stage. But, which players were the hardest to see walk away from Deepdale? We asked you, the North End faithful, on social media and the comments poured in.

There are bound to be more, but here are 17 former Lilywhites who stood out...

Signed from Liverpool in 1987, after a loan spell, Mooney is regarded as one of PNE's finest wingers ever. He was snapped up by top flight side Sunderland in 1991, having played 128 games for Preston.

1. Brian Mooney

Signed from Liverpool in 1987, after a loan spell, Mooney is regarded as one of PNE's finest wingers ever. He was snapped up by top flight side Sunderland in 1991, having played 128 games for Preston. | National World

One of North End's most entertaining and gifted strikers. The Jamaican signed for Portsmouth in 2004, for £1m. He scored 31 goals in 63 appearances for the Lilywhites.

2. Ricardo Fuller

One of North End's most entertaining and gifted strikers. The Jamaican signed for Portsmouth in 2004, for £1m. He scored 31 goals in 63 appearances for the Lilywhites. | IAN ROBINSON

Arrived from Manchester United in 1997, for £250,000. Macken scored 70 goals in a PNE shirt and won the Second Division title under David Moyes. He moved to Manchester City in 2002, for £5m.

3. Jon Macken

Arrived from Manchester United in 1997, for £250,000. Macken scored 70 goals in a PNE shirt and won the Second Division title under David Moyes. He moved to Manchester City in 2002, for £5m. | Neil Cross

An absolute cult hero at Deepdale. Gregan captained Preston and made more than 200 appearances for the club. West Brom swooped in for him in 2002, and a £2m deal went through.

4. Sean Gregan

An absolute cult hero at Deepdale. Gregan captained Preston and made more than 200 appearances for the club. West Brom swooped in for him in 2002, and a £2m deal went through. | David Hurst

