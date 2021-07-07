All the transfer gossip from the Championship

Preston North End: Transfer talk round-up from the Championship - Reading ace is a Crystal Palace target, West Brom eye Chelsea midfielder

With pre-season training in full swing and friendlies having started, the transfer market is getting busier.

By Dave Seddon
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 10:15 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 10:50 am

Preston North End did four pieces of incoming business before training started, bringing in Liam Lindsay, Sepp van den Berg, Izzy Brown and Matthew Olosunde.

The Lilywhites will be able to bring in Daniel Iversen on loan nearer to the start of the season, while they still want a striker - a position they are happy to play a long game with.

Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk from the Championship.

1. Talented Reading teenager set for the Premier League

Reading midfielder Michael Olise is poised for a move to Crystal Palace after triggering an £8m release clause. (Various)

2. Goalkeeper is QPR-bound

QPR are set to sign goalkeeper Jordan Archer who is a free agent after being released by Middlesbrough. (West London Sport)

3. Former Terriers man training with Derby

Former Huddersfield defender Richard Stearman is training with Derby. He's a free agent after the Terriers released him. (Derbyshire Live)

4. Blades aim to keep hold of England keeper

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic wants to keep hold of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale despite interest from Arsenal. (Sheffield United)

