Preston North End: Transfer talk round-up from the Championship - Reading ace is a Crystal Palace target, West Brom eye Chelsea midfielder
With pre-season training in full swing and friendlies having started, the transfer market is getting busier.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 10:15 am
Updated
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 10:50 am
Preston North End did four pieces of incoming business before training started, bringing in Liam Lindsay, Sepp van den Berg, Izzy Brown and Matthew Olosunde.
The Lilywhites will be able to bring in Daniel Iversen on loan nearer to the start of the season, while they still want a striker - a position they are happy to play a long game with.
Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk from the Championship.
