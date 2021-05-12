Sepp van den Berg in action for Preston North End against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Preston North End transfer talk :Liverpool defender could return to Deepdale, Alex Neil in the running for a new job, Championship rivals release nine players

Preston North End have a busy summer ahead of them after a strong finish to the season.

By Dave Seddon
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 9:38 am
Updated Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 9:41 am

They appointed Frankie McAvoy as head coach on Monday after a successful stint as interim.

There are a number of gaps to fill in the squad over the next couple of months ahead of the return to pre-season training on July 1.

Here is the latest transfer talk and gossip from around the Championship.

1. Huddersfield midfielder on the Robins radar

Alex Pritchard, who has been released by Huddersfield, is being eyed by Bristol City on a Bosman this summer. (Bristol Post)

Photo: Tony Johnson

Buy photo

2. QPR goalkeeper could make Motherwell return

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander wants QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly back at Fir Park next season. Kelly has spent the second-half of this campaign in loan at 'Well. (Daily Record)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo

3. Liverpool defender considering Preston return

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg says he would be keen to re-join Preston North End on loan again after his successful loan this season. (Liverpool Echo)

Photo: Camerasport

Buy photo

4. Millwall and Luton target Motherwell man

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell is likely to leave the Scottish club this summer and is on the radar of Championship pair Millwall and Luton. (Daily Record)

Photo: Press Association

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3