Preston North End: Transfer talk from the Championship - Preston's Lancashire rivals target winger from League One
Following the departure of striker Jayden Stockley and the permanent signing of defender Liam Lindsay, North End's squad is showing the first signs of taking shape for the forthcoming Championship season
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 8:00 am
There are likely to be more incoming and outgoings at Deepdale, with head coach Frankie McAvoy expected to step up his to bring in Daniel Iversen and Sepp van Berg, who spent part of last season on loan at the club.
The summer transfer market in the Championship is starting to heat up, more so regarding gossip at the moment rather than actually deals.
Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours in the Championship.
