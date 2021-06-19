Preston North End: Transfer talk from the Championship - Preston's Lancashire rivals target winger from League One

There are likely to be more incoming and outgoings at Deepdale, with head coach Frankie McAvoy expected to step up his to bring in Daniel Iversen and Sepp van Berg, who spent part of last season on loan at the club.

The summer transfer market in the Championship is starting to heat up, more so regarding gossip at the moment rather than actually deals.

Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours in the Championship.

1. Wednesday ace in demand Millwall have made an official bid for Sheffield Wednesday ace Josh Windass with Fulham, Birmingham City, QPR thought to be interested (various)

2. Stoke City £7m outcast a transfer target for Birmingham Ryan Woods is a transfer target for Birmingham as Stoke City's big summer sale continues. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Millwall (Sentinel)

3. European club to make move for Swansea star Anderlecht have been linked with a move for Swansea City's Yan Dhanda. The 22-year-old started just 14 of his side's Championship matches last term (Walesonline)

4. Italian giants to resurrect interest in Blade Sheffield United beat Napoli for the signature of Sander Berge, but the Norwegian looks destined for a move to Italy following Blades relegation