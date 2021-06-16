Preston North End: Transfer talk from the Championship - Luton and QPR clinch deals, former Lilywhites striker makes a vow
Preston North End sold Jayden Stockley to Charlton Athletic in a significant piece of summer transfer business at Deepdale.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 10:18 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 10:33 am
It brought in a transfer fee and created space in the squad, with North End in the market for players to strengthen different areas of their squad.
The summer transfer market in the Championship is starting to heat up, more so regarding gossip at the moment rather than actually deals.
But slowly more deals are being agreed and the rate will increase as the return to pre-season training nears.
Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours in the Championship.
