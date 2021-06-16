Preston North End: Transfer talk from the Championship - Luton and QPR clinch deals, former Lilywhites striker makes a vow

It brought in a transfer fee and created space in the squad, with North End in the market for players to strengthen different areas of their squad.

The summer transfer market in the Championship is starting to heat up, more so regarding gossip at the moment rather than actually deals.

But slowly more deals are being agreed and the rate will increase as the return to pre-season training nears.

Here is a round-up of all the transfer talk and rumours in the Championship.

1. Blackburn striker in demand West Ham, Southampton and Norwich are in the hunt for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong who has a year left on his contract. (Various) Photo: Camerasport Buy photo

2. Move across for Lancashier for striker? Blackburn are looking at Blackpool striker Jerry Yates as a potential replacement for Adam Armstrong who is set to leave Ewood Park. (Football Insider) Photo: Camerasport Buy photo

3. Fulham boss set for Cottage exit? Fulham boss Scott Parker is set to leave Craven Cottage and could join Bournemouth. (Daily Telegraph) Photo: Press Association Buy photo

4. Luton snap-up midfielder Luton Town have signed Allan Campbell after the midfielder's contract came to an end at Mothwerwell (Luton official website) Photo: Press Association Buy photo