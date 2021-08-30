Preston North End: Transfer talk from the Championship as deadline approaches

Preston North End are in the market for a striker, while there could be departures from Deepdale to make room in the squad and on the wage bill.

They still have Connor Wickham training with them, the former Crystal Palace man looking to earn a deal.

However, Wickham was given the weekend off to be with his family while North End beat Swansea City 3-1.

Here is a round-up of the latest transfer talk from the Championship.

1. Swansea striker on the move Swansea are set to allow teenage striker Kyle Joseph go out on loan despite only signing him from Wigan in the summer. Cheltenham are interested. (Football Insider)

2. Royals ready to sign ex-Palace defender Reading will bring in Scott Dann before the deadline. He's a free agent having left Crystal Palace in the summer. (Football Insider)

3. Hornets striker in demand Watford striker Troy Deeney is wanted by Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion (Talksport)

4. City winger is a Championship target Manchester City could allow winger Patrick Roberts leave before the deadline, with a number of Championship clubs sniffing. (Various)