Preston North End transfer rumours: Preston among three Championship clubs interested in Lincoln City star, Former Swansea City youngster signs for Wycombe Wanderers

A Sheffield United legend has revealed the three positions where the Blades will look to add players when the window opens while a former Reading and Bristol City player will make his decision soon after being offered a deal with League 1 Sheffield Wednesday.
Barnsley and Preston North End are thought to be weighing up moves for a Lincoln City star while Milwall are also rumoured to be interested.
Black Burn Rovers have been linked with several names lately with winger thought to be priority position while a summer target of the club has yet to sign a new deal with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.
On the betting front, Newcastle United have emerged as the favourites to sign a former Middlesbrough favourite.
League 1 side Gillingham have ruled out a January move for a QPR striker who had previously spent time with them on-loan while a long term Nottingham Forest absentee is making his way back from injury at last.
Another third tier side, Wycombe Wanderers, have snapped up a former Swansea City star while an ex-Derby County player is still unsure on his future with Portsmouth after making his first league start for the club since April at the weekend.
Here are Monday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours: