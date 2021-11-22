Preston North End transfer rumours: Preston among three Championship clubs interested in Lincoln City star, Former Swansea City youngster signs for Wycombe Wanderers

A Sheffield United legend has revealed the three positions where the Blades will look to add players when the window opens while a former Reading and Bristol City player will make his decision soon after being offered a deal with League 1 Sheffield Wednesday.

1. Kelman return to Gillingham "not happening" Gillingham boss Steve Evans has ruled out a return for QPR striker Charlie Kelman, who spent time on loan with the Gils earlier this season, saying the move is simply "not happening" (Kent Online)

2. Osei-Tutu nearing long awaited return Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu is back in training following an hamstring injury which has ept him sidelined for much of his time with Nottingham Forest since moving to the club in the summer (FLW)

3. Hedges still to sign new deal with Aberdeen Former Bansley winger Ryan Hedges is no closer to agreeing a new deal with Aberdeen as the Welsh international, who was linked with several Championship clubs including Blackburn Rovers last summer, enters the final six months of his current deal (Daily Record)

4. Jacobs' future still unclear Former Derby County winger Michael Jacobs, came in from the cold to play a central role in the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon, admitted his Pompey frustration as his future remains firmly in the balance (The News - Portsmouth)