Preston North End transfer rumours: PNE striker could leave in January with Wigan Athletic leading chase, Stoke City plotting swoop for League One prospect

Sheffield United are reportedly keen on keeping a current loanee at the club for the rest of the season but a former Blades player has said they should go the opposite direction and let the player return to his parent club.

Meanwhile, Milwall have emerged as a potential January destination for a Middlesbrough striker who is expected to leave the club while Wigan Athletic lead the chase to land a Preston North End forward next month.

Scottish League Cup winners Celtic could move for a Barnsley full-back, who has been a key man for the Tykes this season, in January while Sheffield Wednesday are plotting a move for a West Brom starlet.

Premiership side Newcastle United are expected to have a busy and big spending January transfer wonfow and have now been linked with a Fulham defender while a home grown midfielders could be departing St James’ Park and moving to Nottingham Forest.

Stoke City are thought to be weighing up a move for a League One starlet while a Brighton and Hove Albion youngster could be set for a loan move to Swansea City but Sunderland are also rumoured to be interested.

Here are Monday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Adarabioyo linked with Newcastle move Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo is the latest player to emerge as a potential January transfer target for Newcastle United (The Times)

2. Swansea and Sunderland eye Leonard Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Marc Leonard could move on loan in January with Swansea City and League 1 side Sunderland both though to be keen (Sussex Live)

3. Stoke City keen on League One prospect Stoke City are reportedly weighing up a potential swoop for Cambridge United prospect Saleem Akanbi ahead of the January window (FLW)

4. Forest could swoop for Longstaff Nottingham Forest could bring in Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, who has made 13 appearances for the Premier League club this season, in on-loan next Month (The Sun)