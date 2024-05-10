PNE boss Ryan Lowe has his sixth transfer window ahead

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will look to boost his squad this summer - in his sixth transfer window as Lilywhites boss.

PNE finished 10th in the Championship, on 63 points, in Lowe’s third season as boss. The task is to now break into that top six and strengthening the squad further will be essential - especially if neither Alan Browne or Liam Millar are at Deepdale next season. The Preston chief has spoken about bringing in more leaders and wheeling and dealing.

