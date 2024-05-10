9 players Preston North End could target and offer Championship football again after relegation
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will look to boost his squad this summer - in his sixth transfer window as Lilywhites boss.
PNE finished 10th in the Championship, on 63 points, in Lowe’s third season as boss. The task is to now break into that top six and strengthening the squad further will be essential - especially if neither Alan Browne or Liam Millar are at Deepdale next season. The Preston chief has spoken about bringing in more leaders and wheeling and dealing.
North End will need to work smart in the market and one avenue they could potentially explore, is players who suffered relegation to League One - but clearly belong on the second tier stage. A few of Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United’s 2023/24 squad members fall under that category - here are nine we’ve picked out.
