Stoke are leading the race for Chelsea's "forgotten man" Lewis Baker and the midfielder could leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer this month (Daily Mail) Photo: Alex Pantling

Preston North End transfer rumours: Local rivals preparing to use defender as makeweight in midfielder deal, Nottingham Forest keen on MK Dons attacker

The January transfer window continues at full pace as clubs across the Football League continue to get their mid-season business done.

By Tom Sandells
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 3:38 pm

A Scotland international defender, who has been one of the most talked about players of this window, has narrowed his long list of potential destinations down to just three including Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers.

Meanwhile, a former Blades midfielder could be heading back to the Championship with Middlesbrough reportedly plotting a transfer swoop and Boro are also being linked with a last ditch bid to sign a current Celtic transfer target.

A Hull City forward looks like he is on his way out of the club and headed back to League 1 while Blackpool are set to offer one of their own players as a makeweight in a transfer bid for an Oxford United star.

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes a loan move could be the right decision for a first team player who is making his way back from surgery while Stoke City could be about to land a “forgotten man” from Chelsea.

Finally, Nottingham Forest are preparing a bid for a League 1 midfielder who has scored 11 goals so far this season and a Swansea City player is close to finalising a loan move away from the Welsh side.

Here are Wednesday’s EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Cullen set for Imps loan move

Lincoln City have agreed a deal to sign Swansea City forward Liam Cullen on-loan for the remainder of the season (Football Insider) Photo: Ryan Pierse

2. Loan move a "good solution" for Kongolo

Fulham manager Marco Silva has said a loan move for Terence Kongolo would be a ‘very good solution’ at this stage as the 27-year old continues to recover from knee surgery (The Athletic via FLW) Photo: Pool

3. Magennis set for Hull City exit

Hull City forward Josh Magennis has reportedly agreed a deal to join League One promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic (The Athletic) Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. Souttar narrows long list of clubs down to three

Hearts defender John Souttar has narrowed his potential destinations down to three clubs that he could join on pre-contract agreement. Those clubs are believed to be Rangers, Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers (Daily Record) Photo: Ian MacNicol

