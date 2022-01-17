Patrick Bauer’s first half opener was cancelled out by a late Scott Hogan equaliser, with only four minutes of the match remaining.

The draw now means the Lilywhites are unbeaten in their previous three league matches, however they have now dropped down to 15th in the table.

Next up is a Championship clash with Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Here are the best of today’s rumours...

1. Preston to secure new deal for defender Preston North End are set to tie Patrick Bauer down to a new contract. The German's current deal expires this summer. (LancsLive)

2. Owls keen on Stoke City defender Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing Stoke City defender, Danny Batth, this month. The 31-year-old has previously enjoyed two loan spells at Hillsborough. (BBC Sheffield)

3. Ex-Blackpool striker named South Shields boss Former Blackpool and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has been named the new manager of non-league side South Shields. It is the 48-year-old's first job in management. (South Shields FC)

4. Terriers targeting Posh striker Huddersfield Town are eyeing a move for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. Bristol City and Sunderland have also expressed interest this month. (Daily Mail)